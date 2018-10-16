PORT ORANGE, Fla. — Dorothy Allard Strom, 89, of Port Orange, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018.
Dorothy was born in Quincy, Massachusetts, and had lived most of her life in Bristol, New Hampshire, before moving to Flagler Beach, and subsequently to Port Orange. Dorothy enjoyed spending her summers with her family for many years on Bustins Island, Maine.
She retired as an administrative assistant to the principal at Bristol Elementary School.
She was the daughter of the late Joseph Frank and Marjorie Loretta MacComiskey DesRoches and the wife of the late Rodney Townsend Allard and George Earl Strom. She was also preceded by a son, David Allard; a grandson, Daniel Allard; and two brothers, Robert and Dean DesRoches.
Surviving are a daughter, Barbara Allard of Ellijay, Georgia; a son, Craig Allard of Kingston, New Hampshire; and three grandchildren, Christine Allard, Steven Allard, and Zachary Allard.
Interment services will be on Saturday, Oct. 27, at 1 p.m. at Homeland Cemetery in Bristol. The service will be inclusive of services for her husband, George Strom and son David Allard.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in memory of Dorothy Allard Strom to Four Seasons Hospice, 571 South Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731; or Compassus Hospice, 583 Highland Crossing, Suite 120, Ellijay, GA 30540.
