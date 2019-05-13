LACONIA — Dorothy A. Haskell, 99, of Court Street, died Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at the St. Francis Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Dorothy was born on Sept. 25, 1919, in Lynn, Massachusetts, the daughter of the late Theodore and Marion (Wiggin) Dinsmoor. She had been a resident of Laconia for most of her life.
Dorothy is survived by a son, Walter A. Haskell, and his wife, Patricia; and her daughter, Carol A. Simes; three grandchildren, Tina Gilbert, Tracie Osborne, and Dan Dearborn; six great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Arthur Haskell; her infant son, Arthur Haskell Jr.; her grandson, Brian Haskell; and her granddaughter, Holly Moody.
There will be no calling hours.
A Graveside Service will take place on Saturday, May 18, at 1 p.m. in Union Cemetery, Laconia.
For those who wish, memorial contributions in Dorothy’s name may be made to St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, 406 Court St., Laconia, NH, 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
