WINDHAM, Maine — Dorothy A. Greeley, 86, passed away on March 10, 2019, in Windham.
She was born the daughter of Alvarado and Lillian (Grover) Allen on June 30, 1932, in Bridgton. She attended local schools and married S. Fletcher Young and resided in Chichester and Loudon, New Hampshire, for many years. Dot then returned to Maine in the late 1970s, where she married Thomas Greeley.
Dorothy enjoyed her bingo games and beano games and country music. The past few years, she has resided at the Bridgton Health Care Center and more recently at Ledgewood Manor in Windham.
She is survived by her son, Alan F. Young, and his wife, Heather, of Belmont, New Hampshire; daughter Gayle Young Plummer and her husband, John, of Raymond, Maine; grandchildren Karie-Ann Plummer McGowan and her husband, Patrick, of Naples, Maine, Michael Plummer of Fryeburg, Maine, and Preston Young of Belmont, New Hampshire; and great-grandchildren Ryan McGowan of Los Angeles, California, Keegan McGowan of New Gloucester, Maine, and Jacob and Jonathan Plummer of Fryeburg, Maine. Dorothy is also survived by her siblings, Judi Willette of Clearwater, Florida, and Howard G. Allen of Bridgton, Maine; sisters-in-law Norma Allen (Mrs. Charles Allen) of Norway, Maine, and Norma Allen (Mrs. Donald Allen) of Gorham, Maine. Dot also had many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her brothers, Edward, Charles, Donald, Robert, Stanley, and Milton.
There will be a graveside service on Friday, May 17, at 11 a.m., at Forest Hill Cemetery on Kansas Road, Bridgton.
Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes, 8 Elm St., Bridgton. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.chandlerfunerals.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.