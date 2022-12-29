MEREDITH — Dorothy A. Casey, 84, of Meredith, passed away on Dec. 26, 2022, with all of her beloved children by her side, at Concord Hospital – Laconia following a brief illness.
She was born on Feb. 1, 1938, in Lowell, Massachusetts, to the late George A. Gardner and Mabel W. (Sullivan) Gardner. She grew up in the Grove neighborhood of Lowell and was educated at Sacred Heart School and is a graduate of Notre Dame Academy. She earned a business certificate at Lowell Commercial College. Upon her graduation, she was employed in banking in Lowell.
She married James P. Casey in 1960, and began her family in Lowell. In 1968, the family relocated to Seekonk, Massachusetts, where Dorothy raised her children. Dorothy became the sole parent for her five children following the death of her beloved husband, James in 1977. She was employed by Rhode Island Hospital for many years before retiring in 1998.
Upon her retirement she moved to Meredith, enjoying family and the Lake Winnipesaukee area. She also enjoyed spending time with her family in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Colorado. In 2000, Dorothy spent time shopping and learning about history in London, England.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, sisters, Lorraine O’Brien (Springfield, Massachusetts) and Mabel Gardner (Lowell, Massachusetts). She is survived by her five children, Paul (Kimberly) of Lakewood, Colorado, Joan D’Ambra (Edward) of East Providence, Rhode Island, Susan Burton (Jeffrey) of Moultonborough, James (Dione) of Rehoboth, Massachusetts, and Michael of Warwick, Rhode Island.
She is also survived by her eight grandchildren, Francis (Angelie) Casey, Daren Casey, Marissa (Matthew) Mitchell, Adam D’Ambra, Emily D’Ambra, Brian Burton, Jacob Burton and Grace Burton.
She is further survived by six great-grandchildren, Kaleo Casey, Esmae Casey, Maverick Casey, Mattie Mitchell, Millie Mitchell and Melo Mitchell.
A private family service was held at the Fay McCabe Funeral Home followed by burial at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Lowell, Massachusetts.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be given to your local church.
A very special thank you to all the caregivers at Goldenview Health Care Center in Meredith and Concord Hospital – Laconia for the kind and loving care given to Dorothy.
