Dorothy A. Casey, 84

Dorothy A. Casey, 84

MEREDITH — Dorothy A. Casey, 84, of Meredith, passed away on Dec. 26, 2022, with all of her beloved children by her side, at Concord Hospital – Laconia following a brief illness.

She was born on Feb. 1, 1938, in Lowell, Massachusetts, to the late George A. Gardner and Mabel W. (Sullivan) Gardner. She grew up in the Grove neighborhood of Lowell and was educated at Sacred Heart School and is a graduate of Notre Dame Academy. She earned a business certificate at Lowell Commercial College. Upon her graduation, she was employed in banking in Lowell.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.