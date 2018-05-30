MEREDITH — Doris A. Simoneau of Laconia passed away peacefully Monday evening, May 28, 2018, at Forestview Manor in Meredith.
Doris (Dot) was born in Laconia on April 4, 1923, to Alcide O. and Lena A. (Lebel) Cormier. She lived in Laconia all her life. She attended Sacred Heart School and graduated from Laconia High School in 1941.
She married the love of her life, Raymond E. Simoneau, in 1945, while he was serving a six-year enlistment in the Navy during the war. While Raymond was away in the Navy, Dot began a career doing bookkeeping and payroll for her father in the family business, Cormier Hosiery Mills of Laconia.
When Raymond came home after the war, he and Doris reunited and started their family. While continuing work for her father, Doris became a mother and homemaker and excelled at it for the next 70 years. Throughout her life, she was completely devoted to her family and her Catholic faith. She loved and cherished visits from her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and supported all of their interests and activities.
Surviving family members include daughters Claudette Kabachis and her ex-husband, Buz, of Laconia, Carol and husband Richard Houle of Northfield, and Janet and her husband, Tom Goulette, of Belmont; and son Paul and his wife, Nancy Simoneau, of Laconia. Grandchildren include Marcie Kabachis of Derry, Eric Goulette of Hillsboro, Adam Simoneau of Somerville, Massachusetts, Lacey and husband Bert VanTonder of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, Ethan Simoneau of St. Petersburg, Florida, and Alex Simoneau of Laconia. Her beloved great-grandchildren include George, Simon, Alice, and Katherine VanTonder of Hilton Head Island, and Quincy, J.J. and Kaleesi of Laconia. She is also survived by her sisters, Cecile St. Gelais of Laconia and Stella Roux of Barefoot Bay, Florida; along with many nephews and nieces.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased and happily reunited with her husband of more than 63 years, Raymond E. Simoneau, who died in 2009. She also was predeceased by grandsons Kyle Kabachis, Scott Goulette, and James Goulette; her sisters, Lorette Piche and Lucille Lafond; and brother Odilon Cormier.
Calling hours will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 31, at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 1, at St. Andre Bessette Parish-Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia.
Burial will follow in the family plot at Sacred Heart Cemetery Garfield Street Laconia.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to St. Andre Bessette Parish, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.