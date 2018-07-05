MEREDITH — Doris L. Ray, age 86, of Meredith, died on June 13, 2018, at Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia.
Doris was born in Holyoke, Massachusetts, on March 9, 1932, the daughter of Antoine and Bertha (Daigle) Sorel. She graduated from Drury High School in North Adams, Massachusetts. Upon graduation, Doris attended Katherine Gibbs College, where she met her husband, George T. Ray Jr., while he was attending Boston University LLB.
Doris was part of an active social circle in Bristol and Plymouth. Many of these families are still in the area, and are fondly remembered by Doris’ children.
Doris was an early member of the Bristol Investor’s Club. She learned about buying and selling stocks, and soon was managing the family portfolio. In a different era, she would have, no doubt, had a successful career in the financial services industry.
Doris also taught English at Resurrection Catholic Church on Cypress Lake Drive, in Fort Myers, Florida.
She was a lifelong and active Catholic. Doris was a longtime supporter of the Maryknoll Missions and served as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) in both New Hampshire and Florida. She was passionate about feeding the poor, helping children, and trying to bring hope and healing to a world of broken spirits.
Kelly Green, in Fort Myers, Florida, was Doris’ home for several decades. She loved the weather and the onsite golf course. She was an avid golfer with several holes-in-one to her credit.
Doris was predeceased by her husband, George T. Ray Jr., on March 20, 2000. She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Ray, of Dover; sons Jason Ray, of Moultonborough, and Brian Ray and his wife, Cheryl, of Holderness; granddaughter Laura Ray of John’s Island, South Carolina; grandson Michael Ray, who is currently serving in the Peace Corps in Ethiopia; and her sister, Lorraine (Sorel) Lowry, and her husband, William, of Ormond Beach, Florida.
There will be a private family service.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to CASA of NH, PO Box 1327, Manchester, NH 03105.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Plymouth and Meredith, are assisting the family with their arrangements.
