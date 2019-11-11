MEREDITH — Doris P. Larlee, 98, of 25 Gould Avenue, Meredith, died Nov. 1, 2019, at St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Laconia, after a period of declining health.
Born in Cornish, Maine, on April 10, 1921, Doris was the fourth child of Harry and Georgia Anna (Wilcox) Pendexter.
Doris grew up in Cornish, Maine, and graduated from Cornish High School in 1939.
She married Russell W. Larlee on Oct. 19, 1940, and made their first home in Conway, New Hampshire. They moved to Meredith in 1950 when Russell was transferred to the Meredith Public Service Company office.
Doris was a homemaker and worked part-time at the Country Kitchen Restaurant. She enjoyed cooking for her family and being Nana and caregiver to her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She joined the Lakeside Rebekah Lodge 34 in 1950 and held many offices over the years. Doris was a faithful member of the First Congregational Church, Highland Street, Meredith.
Doris was predeceased by her husband of more than 60 years, Russell W. Larlee; her sisters, Edna, Stella, and Lois; her brothers, Maurice and Donald; and her son-in-law, Anthony Martin.
She is survived by her daughters, Linda L. Martin, of Boscawen, and Paula L. Kloetz and her husband, Andre, of Meredith. Doris was known as Nana to grandchildren Karen L. (Keenan) Schneider and husband Kevin of Dover, Kevin G. Keenan of Meredith, and Kris J. Kloetz and wife Nicole of New Hampton; seven great-grandchildren, Kayla Schneider, Tyler Schneider, Mackenzie Keenan, Emma Keenan, Carolyn Keenan, Evelyn Kloetz, and Gunnar Kloetz; dear family friends Robert and Carol Pike of Loudon; and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a graveside service in Conway at the Conway Village Cemetery.
The family of Doris would like to thank the Lakes Region Visiting Nurse Association of 186 Waukewan St., Meredith, for all the months of excellent care, and also the St. Francis Center, 406 Court St., Laconia, for providing her with such loving care and respect during her final weeks. Donations in her memory may be made to either one of these outstanding organizations.
The Mayhew Funeral Home and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are assisting the family with their arrangements. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.