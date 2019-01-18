LACONIA — Doris J. Lavoie, 91, former long-time resident of Nashua, passed peacefully in the arms of her loving daughter, Theresa Fecteau, on Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019.
Doris was born Feb. 24, 1927, daughter of the late Wilfred and Wilma Vermette.
Doris was a very kind, loving and giving daughter, mother, and grandmother, often doing anything she could to help others. She was a very talented needlepoint artist, often giving her works of art as gifts that will be forever cherished. Doris enjoyed spending time with her family, camping, cookouts, playing cards, and attending church. She will be remembered most for her kind nature, her beautiful laugh, and her quick wit.
Doris is survived by her loving daughter, Theresa Fecteau, and her husband, Ralph; three grandchildren, Chad LaBarge and his wife, Deidra, Cory LaBarge and his wife, Chellie, and Benjamin LaBarge; and a step-son, David Lavoie, and his wife, Joanne. Additionally, she is survived by daughters Linda Carter and Nancy Faucher, as well a many more grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her loving husband, Eugene “Gene” Lavoie.
Services will be private.
