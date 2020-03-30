NEW HAMPTON — Doris C. Cate, 82, of New Hampton, died March 26, 2020, at her home, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born in Franklin on Aug. 14, 1937, she was the daughter of Lester and Emilia (Chandonoit) LaBraney.
She owned and operated a floral and plant shop for 20 years. She worked for N.E.W. Tech for 19 years,until her retirement in 2013.
Doris was predeceased by her two brothers, Roland and Ronald LaBraney.
Doris is survived by her husband, Larry Cate; two daughters, Caryn and Debra; a son, Rick; five grandchildren, Jess, Zac, Kelsey, Jake, and McKenzie; two great-grandchildren; brothers Lester and Roger; and a sister, Shirley.
There will be a graveside service at Homeland Cemetery, Bristol, at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to the Lakes Region Visiting Nurses, 186 Waukewan St., Meredith, NH 03253.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are assisting the family with their arrangements; www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
