FRANKLIN — Doris A. Rayno, 85, of Franklin, passed away peacefully of natural causes on January 11, 2021.
Doris was born on August 14, 1935 in Laconia NH to Thomas and Bertha (Sylvester) Paquette.
Doris married Donald Rayno in 1953, and they raised five children. She loved her family unconditionally. She made everyone, family and friends, feel welcomed in her home. She was a humble servant to God and her family.
Doris was quick witted and had a great sense of humor. She was always happy and never complained. Her Faith meant the most to her.
Years ago, Doris worked as a telephone operator for New England Tel & Tel, a cashier at the A & P and was a seamstress at various local dress shops and at Tricnit in Franklin.
Her hobbies included playing the piano, crocheting, sewing, crossword puzzles and game shows especially Jeopardy. She sewed all her children’s school clothes. One of her goals was to crochet an altar cloth which she did. She sewed dozens and dozens of items for the Missionary Servants for the country of Haiti including diapers and dresses.
She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her children, Marie MacMartin of Franklin, Jean Lawrence of Franklin, Andrew and James Rayno, both of Maryland; and her wonderful sister, Janet Jurta; grandchildren, Lynn Laflamme, Alex Lawrence, Alanna Becco & Sarah Erichsen; great-grandchildren, Ava & Brielle Laflamme, Vinny, Nina & Franco Becco, Everly, Adelyn & Luna Erichsen.
She is predeceased by her husband Donald in 2005; her daughter Teresa Collins in 2015; her brothers, Thomas L. Paquette and Walter E. Paquette.
In lieu of flowers please donate to St. Gabriel Parish, PO Box 490, Franklin, NH 03235.
There will be no calling hours due to Covid-19 restrictions. Services will be private and there will be a celebration in the spring for everyone.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting with arrangements. For an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com
