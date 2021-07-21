LACONIA — On the morning of July 17, 2021, Dorian James of Laconia passed away at the age of 63 after a long illness.
Dorian was born James Brien Turcotte to Joseph Brien Lawrence and Frances Lucille (Harris) Turcotte on December 4, 1957. He attended Sacred Heart School during his elementary years and graduated from Laconia High School in 1975.
A man of many talents, he proudly received a degree from Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Dorian was an avid and talented musician. He played multiple instruments, wrote and arranged music for band and choir, and parlayed his love of music and his technical skills into a business of band instrument repair. For many years he served as director of Moulton’s Band in Sanbornton and music director of the Unitarian Universalist Church in Laconia. Dorian performed with and directed various music and theater groups around the Lakes Region, some of which he helped form. He also toured nationally as a trumpet player with Joe Boatner and The Ink Spots.
He was an accomplished magician and illusionist performing across the state in the 1970s-1980s under the stage name Dorian James, which he later adopted legally, and was a proud member of the International Brotherhood of Magicians. In addition to his touring act, he also produced and starred in three full-scale stage shows in Laconia featuring his illusions, which he built himself, complemented by music, dance, and comedy skits. Audiences who saw his later magic acts will recall him performing in full wizard's attire, complete with a wide-brimmed pointed hat.
In September of 1992 he married Kathleen Pickering. They enjoyed 28 years together.
Dorian is remembered as a kind and gentle man. He was a marvelous cook who excelled in baking, bringing great joy and some spectacular cakes to family and friends' get-togethers. A bonsai hobbyist, he also enjoyed anime and fantasy media.
Dorian was preceded in death by his father, Brien. He is survived by his mother, Lucille (Frances); his wife, Kathleen; and his siblings, Fran West and husband Buck of Meredith, NH, Brenda Andrews of California, Barbara Sullivan and husband Kerry of Belmont, Annette Turcotte of Melrose, MA, and Scott Turcotte of Derry. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, August 8, from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Beane Conference Center, 35 Blueberry Lane, Laconia.
