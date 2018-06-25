BELMONT — Doretta May Lawrence, 60, of Greenleaf Court, died at home on Sunday, June 17, 2018.
Doretta was born on May 16, 1958, in Barrow-in-Furnace, England, the daughter of the late Kenneth and June (Cooksey) Celley. She previously lived in Somersworth before moving to Belmont 20 years ago.
Doretta was an administrative assistant for 30 years for Electronic Data Service.
Doretta is survived by her husband, John H. Lawrence, of Belmont; a son, James M. Celley, of Rochester; two sisters, Sandra Spencer, of Australia, and Lorraine Celley and her husband, Louis King, of Rochester; a brother, Roderick Celley, and his wife, Becky, of Milton; and several nephews and nieces and great-nephews and -nieces.
There will be no calling hours or services.
Burial will be held at a later date in Pine Hill Cemetery, Dover.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to NH Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia NH 03247.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
