Doreen E. Schroder, 85

FRANKLIN — Doreen E. (Eriksen) Schroder, 85, beloved wife of the late Franklin "Frank" E. Schroder and formally a longtime resident of Franklin, passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022 at the Merrimack County Nursing Home in Boscawen where she had resided for the last four years.

She was born in Berlin, May 4, 1937, daughter of Vernon and Ethel (McKee) Eriksen. Doreen lived in Berlin until moving to Franklin in 1966. She was a graduate of Berlin High School, class of 1955. She continued her education at the Laconia Hospital School of Nursing, graduating in 1958 as a registered nurse. In 1978 she graduated from New England College with a BA Degree. Doreen was the school nurse for Winnisquam Regional School District for over 25 years prior to her retirement.

