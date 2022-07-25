Doreen E. Schroder, 85

FRANKLIN — Doreen E. (Eriksen) Schroder, 85, beloved wife of the late Franklin "Frank" E. Schroder and formally a longtime resident of Franklin, passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022 at the Merrimack County Nursing Home in Boscawen where she had resided for the last four years.
She was born in Berlin, May 4, 1937, daughter of Vernon and Ethel (McKee) Eriksen. Doreen lived in Berlin until moving to Franklin in 1966. She was a graduate of Berlin High School, class of 1955. She continued her education at the Laconia Hospital School of Nursing, graduating in 1958 as a registered nurse. In 1978 she graduated from New England College with a BA Degree. Doreen was the school nurse for Winnisquam Regional School District for over 25 years prior to her retirement.
She and her husband wintered in Fort Lonesome, FL for many years. A life member of the Ladies Auxiliary, Franklin VFW, Post #1698, member of the New Hampshire Teacher's Association and Winnisquam Regional Teachers Association. She was an active member for many years with the Franklin Outing Club. While living in Berlin Doreen was a member of the Supreme Assembly Order of the Rainbow for Girls, Silver Birch Assembly, #19 and was Worthy Advisor in 1994. She was predeceased by her husband of over 60 years, Frank; a son, Barry; and a sister, Susan Pinette.
Her family includes her son, Erik Schroder and his wife Lisa of Manchester; her daughter, Tammy (Schroder) and her husband William Fisher of Farmington; her daughter-in-law, Gina (Sylvestre) Schroder of Tilton; her five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; her sister, Sally Belanger and her husband Pierre of Pembroke; and one niece and two nephews.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, July 30, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home, 584 West Main St., Tilton.
A committal service will be held at a later date at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 D.W. Highway in Boscawen with burial following.
Expression of Sympathy may be made in Doreen's name to the Alzheimer’s Association 166 South River Road #210, Bedford, NH 03110.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.