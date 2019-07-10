LACONIA — Donna Murphy Cassavaugh, 88, of Belmont Road, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her family.
Donna was born on Oct. 23, 1930, in Fairfield, Vermont, the daughter of the late Walter P. Murphy and Bessie A. (Clapper) Long.
Donna loved spending time with family and enjoyed crafts, gardening and traveling. She was an avid fisherwoman.
Donna was a member of the First Baptist Church of Belmont.
Donna is survived by three sons, Nelson Cassavaugh III, Michael Cassavaugh, and Gregory Cassavaugh; a daughter, Bonnie McKinney; 11 grandchildren, Michelle Smith, Mathew Cassavaugh, Jessica Cassavaugh, David Vallee, Duane Vallee, Sara Basbas, Abby Picanso, Audrey Wilcox, Jeff McKinney, Jillian Rolfe, and Adam McKinney; a brother, Paul Murphy; a sister, Ethel Murphy; 18 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Donna was predeceased by her husband, Nelson Perley Cassavaugh Jr.; a daughter, Diana Vallee; two brothers, Nelson Murphy and Raymond Murphy; and a sister, Irene Dorman.
There will be no calling hours.
A Graveside Service will take place on Saturday, July 13, at 1 p.m., at South Road Cemetery, South Road, Belmont.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations be made in Donna’s name to Lakes Region VNA, 186 Waukewan St., Meredith, NH 03253.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
