ASHLAND — After a hard-fought battle with cancer, Donna M. Trombley (Crazy Aunt Donna to her many nieces and nephews) peacefully passed away at home on January 17, 2021, in Ashland, NH, at the age of 58.
Donna was born on October 12, 1962, in Claremont, NH, to father, Henry and mother, Barbara Vashaw, who predeceased her. She grew up in a large, loving family with three sisters and one brother. Donna graduated from Stevens High School in 1982. She loved camping with her friends and family all over New England and riding with her beloved husband on the back of their Harley whenever the weather allowed. Donna always had the energy needed to make a trip to one of her favorite casinos right up to the end, and she especially loved her winters camping near the Florida beaches.
Donna married David Trombley on July 25, 1987. They relocated to Ashland, NH, where she was employed by LW Packard Woolen Mill and at Webster Valve in Franklin. Donna and David lived and raised their two children in Ashland, and enjoyed spending time with their grandchildren, Daniel Trombley Jr., Madison Trombley, Trent Sargent, Aria Fortune, and Jaxson Fortune.
Donna was the life of the party type person even after being diagnosed with breast cancer. She remained dedicated to her family and in her will to fight her illness. She remained a brave, iron-willed woman, even throughout her final months.
Donna is survived by her husband, David Trombley; her sons, John Fortune and Daniel Trombley; as well as her sisters, Joanie Davis, Corina Manseau, April Shepard; her brother, Henry Vashaw; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Donna requested to be cremated. In the spring there will be a celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to St. Jude Children's Hospital.
The family would like to thank MGH Bringham Hospital, Speare Hospital for the diagnosis and Pemi-Baker Community Health Hospice for taking amazing care of Donna.
For more information go to Dupuisfuneralhome.com
