CAMPTON — Donna Lee “De” (Schmidt) Robitaille, 69, passed away in her sleep during the early hours of October 10, 2018, at her home in Campton, surrounded by her loving children and faithful pug companion, Mia.
She was born Sept. 23, 1949, in Springfield, Massachusetts. She graduated from Commerce High School in Springfield, Massachusetts, in 1968. De served in the United States Air Force, where she did bookkeeping. For many years after, she was a bookkeeper for various companies.
Later she was a member of the Lioness club where she won the National Disability award.
De married Edward in June 1978. They raised a son (Marc) and three daughters (Ashley, Chelsea, and Brianne) in an open and loving home in Campton. Known to so many of her children’s friends as “Mom,” she welcomed everyone into her home and cared for them as her own. Her passion for the wellbeing of children (her own as well as others) led her to advocate for disabled children and founded several parent-teacher groups in Campton and Tamworth.
She enjoyed making costumes for her children in their younger years and then went on to make costumes of the Shakespearean era for Advice to Players for many years.
Her love of gardening led her to the Campton Garden Club where she held the role of vice-president and president for 10 years. She also ran the “floor” at the Ski-Skate sale by Plymouth Parks and Recreation and several Girl Scout troops for many years.
She was predeceased by her parents, Albert and Barbara Sansoucy, and her husband Ed (who passed in 2014 from esophageal cancer).
She is survived by her four children: son Marc Schmidt, his wife, Barbara, and their children, Mateja and Teigan of San Diego, California, Ashley Robitaille of Campton, Chelsea DeYoung and her husband, Derek, and son Dominic of Clayton, North Carolina, and Brianne Robitaille of Campton. She is also survived by an older sister, Noreen Mann, and her four children and grandchildren; and her younger sister, Kim Melton, and her two children and grandchild.
It was De’s wishes that donations be made in her honor to the Anderson-Ganog Cancer Center at Lakes Region General Hospital, Laconia, and to the Campton Garden Club.
An Episcopal service will be on Sunday, Nov. 11, at 2 p.m., at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Ashland. There will be a reception immediately following at Sherrill Hall.
The Mayhew Funeral Home, 12 Langdon St., Plymouth, is assisting the family with arrangements. To view Donna’s online book of memories, go to www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
