LACONIA — Donna Lee Collie, 63, of Union Avenue, died at home on Aug. 30, 2019.
Donna was born on Oct. 18, 1955, in Boston, Massachusetts, the daughter of Robert and June (Harris) Durant.
Donna was a friend and neighbor to those in her neighborhood for the last 16 years. She lived there since 2003 and had many friends in the other apartments and neighboring buildings.
Donna loved her dog, Simon; she took him everywhere, often places she shouldn't. She would not go somewhere if she couldn't bring him.
Donna is survived by her son, Joe Collie Jr.; three granddaughters, Makena Elizabeth, 16, Sophia June, 12, and Amelia Kathleen, 8; four nieces; and four nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Joe Collie, and by her brother, Robert Durant Jr.
Calling Hours will be on Tuesday, Sept. 10, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance. There will be a time of sharing at 7 p.m.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to the N.H. Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia NH 03247.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
