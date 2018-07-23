GILFORD — Donna Lee Marden, 70, of 303 Old Lake Shore Road, died Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, at Belknap County Nursing Home in Laconia. She was born on March 25, 1947, in Laconia, the daughter of the late Harold and Isabella (Allard) Reed.
Donna worked from 1978 to 1990 as a home stitcher for Annalee Dolls. She also worked for Globe Manufacturing.
She enjoyed baking, sewing, snowmobiling, hunting, fishing and especially spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her former husband and lifelong friend, James Marden Sr. of Belmont; one son, James Marden Jr. of Laconia; one daughter, Diane Marden of Belmont; her five siblings, Brenda Legassie and her husband Richard of Belmont, Thomas Reed and his wife Rondi of Belmont, Mike Reed of Belmont, Marcia Harnish and her husband Stephen of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Debra Reed and her significant other Dan of Andover; two grandchildren, Raymond Brake Jr. of Gilford, and Christopher Brake of Belmont; one great-grandchild, Joshua Raymond Post; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her infant daughter, Helen Marden; and two sisters, Linda Davis and Sheila Reed.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, July 28, at 1 p.m. at South Road Cemetery in Belmont.
For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the Belknap County Nursing Home Activities Fund, 30 County Drive, Laconia, NH 03246, or to Central New Hampshire VNA & Hospice, 780 North Main St., Laconia NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St. in Laconia is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
