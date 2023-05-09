BELMONT — Donna Dinsmore, 76, of Diane Drive, passed away at her home suddenly and peacefully on Monday, May 1, with her loving dog Ruby by her side.
Donna was born on Jan. 27, 1947, in New Orleans, Louisiana, the daughter of Walter and Madeline (Cronkhite) Nickerson.
Her family later moved to Chatham, New Jersey, where she graduated high school and soon after completed her secretarial diploma at Dover Business College, making lifelong friends along the way. She then followed her parents to Smithfield, Maine, where she ultimately met her loving husband, Stanley. They finally settled down in Belmont, where they built their home and raised their two boys together with unconditional love and affection.
She enjoyed sewing, spending time with her family, giggling, and caring for her many dogs throughout the years.
Donna is survived by her son Eric Dinsmore and his wife Ruth Lukasiewicz of Concord; and her beloved grandchildren, Brett Shore and Genevieve Dinsmore. In addition to her parents, Donna is predeceased by her beloved husband Stanley Dinsmore; first son, Chad Dinsmore; and her brother James Nickerson of Folsom, California.
We will remember her for her insurmountable strength and faith and for her kindness, compassion, and unwavering devotion to our Lord.
“She is clothed in strength and dignity and laughs without fear of the future.” — Proverbs 31:25.
There will be no calling hours.
A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, May 17, at 5 p.m., at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH 03246, using the Carriage House entrance.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services/603Cremations.com, Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
