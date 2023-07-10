Donna A. Clinton, 71 (photo) 228

SANBORNTON — Donna Arline Clinton, 71, of Sanbornton, passed away in Concord after a brief illness on Monday, June 12.

Donna’s passion was caring for others. From the age of 19 until her retirement in 2006, Donna worked at New Hampshire Hospital. She missed her colleagues and patients so much she returned to the hospital to assist in the gift shop for many years. Donna was most dedicated to caring for her beloved husband, Paul Clinton, and their orange tabby cat Donnie. She also enjoyed gardening, maintaining her beta fish tanks, Patriot football, performing marriage ceremonies as a Justice of the Peace and sharing family stories with the younger generation.

