SANBORNTON — Donna Arline Clinton, 71, of Sanbornton, passed away in Concord after a brief illness on Monday, June 12.
Donna’s passion was caring for others. From the age of 19 until her retirement in 2006, Donna worked at New Hampshire Hospital. She missed her colleagues and patients so much she returned to the hospital to assist in the gift shop for many years. Donna was most dedicated to caring for her beloved husband, Paul Clinton, and their orange tabby cat Donnie. She also enjoyed gardening, maintaining her beta fish tanks, Patriot football, performing marriage ceremonies as a Justice of the Peace and sharing family stories with the younger generation.
She is predeceased by her father, Parker Stroud; mother, Rollande Stroud Cote; and brother, Daniel Stroud. Donna is survived by her brothers, David Stroud of New Hampton and Lance Cote of Jaffrey; stepson, Michael Clinton of Lewiston, Maine; and many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, July 16, from noon to 2 p.m., at Wilkinson-Beane- Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH 03246, using the Carriage House entrance.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask donations be made in Donna’s memory
to the New Hampshire Humane Society, P.O. Box 572, Laconia, NH
03247.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services/603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
