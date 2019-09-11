TILTON — Donald W. Peterson, 83, of Tilton, New Hampshire, and Zephyrhills, Florida, died Sept. 4, 2019, after a brief illness.
Donald was born in Webster, Massachusetts, on March 12, 1936, to Alice Chicoine and Raymond Peterson. They lived in Grosvenordale, Connecticut.
He graduated from high school and joined the Navy where he was an aircraft mechanic. He then worked at Pratt and Whitney on jet engines. Donald started a business to repair lawnmowers. He returned to school to get an associate’s degree in electronics and moved his family to Tilton, where he repaired radios and eventually repaired televisions.
Donald was an avid ham radio operator, and enjoyed camping and traveling. Later in life, he moved to Zephyrhills, Florida, where he stayed in his motor home and enjoyed the warm winters, and he became a Mason and had many good friends.
He is survived by his sons, Ward, James, and Alan; his older brother, Raymond; many grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; along with a large number of nieces and nephews.
Donald was predeceased by his parents; a son, Brian; and his two former wives, Catherine Ash and Margaret Clark.
There will be a graveside service for the family at the New Hampshire State Veterans' Cemetery at a later date.
The family would like to thank the Hospice caregivers and all the staff at Mountain Ridge Center for their caring and dedication.
