FRANKLIN — Mr. Donald “Skinny” Robert James Sylvester Jr., 62, of Franklin, died at Mountain Ridge Health Care Center on May 24, 2018.
He was born in the Fort Bragg, North Carolina, U.S. Army Hospital on Oct. 21, 1955, to Donald R.J. Sylvester Sr. and Gloria (Stafford) Sylvester. He spent the first 10 years of his life in South Carolina but made New Hampshire his home. Growing up, he was active in youth sports and was a loyal newspaper boy.
Skinny graduated from Franklin High School in 1973, where he played baseball and was a member of the unique Larry’s Last Lunch Bunch Club (LLLB). The members of the club went on to be best friends for life.
He was a 35-year member of the Franklin Lodge of Elks and was a longtime member of Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion.
He spent countless hours coordinating and working on fundraising benefits for others.
Skinny was a coach and supported the local Little League and Lassie League teams. His fondest memories were of coaching his three girls. He was an avid golfer and sports fan, and loved his New England sports teams.
Skinny was a loving family man and could always be heard saying, “It’s all about family.” His wife and children brought true meaning to his life.
Skinny was a bartender all his life, beginning his 40-year career as a bar manager at Mojalaki Country Club and ending at the Franklin Lodge of Elks. He was known throughout the state of New Hampshire for his exceptional bartending skills. Skinny won many bartending competitions. Although his bartending abilities made him popular, it was his way with people that made him an icon. Everyone would agree, Skinny never met a stranger.
Family members include his wife, Tinya “Boo” (Welch) Sylvester of Franklin; three daughters, Zoe Sylvester, Abby Sylvester, and Olivia Sylvester, all of Franklin; his sister, Patricia Sylvester Prescott, and husband Bill of Franklin, and their children, Angela Sawyers and husband Zack of Boston, and great-niece Riley Sawyers, and Christina Prescott Watson and Will Prescott of South Carolina; his brother, Danny Sylvester, and wife Renee of Franklin, and their sons, Derrick Sylvester of Las Vegas and Dillon Sylvester of Boston; sister-in-law Trenda Matthews and husband Chas of Lancaster, Ohio, and their children, Kaylee, Karma Reed and Jaedyn Matthews; and many close uncles, aunts, and cousins.
He was predeceased by his mother and father.
Visiting hours will be on Wednesday, May 30, at Thibault-Neun Funeral Home, 143 Franklin St., Franklin, from 5 to 8 p.m.
Funeral services will be on Thursday, May 31, at the Baptist Church of Franklin, 21 Church St., Franklin, at 10 a.m.
Private family burial will take place the following week.
Donations in memory of Skinny may be made to his wife and daughters through the GoFundMe account gofundme.com/bfhah-funeral-costs-and-family-support.
For directions and an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.