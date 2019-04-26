EXETER — Donald Samuel Robie, 81, of Exeter, passed away peacefully on April 22, 2019, at Hyder Family Hospice in Dover, following a period of declining health.
He leaves his beloved and devoted wife, Christine Spaulding Robie, of Exeter; and his three children, daughter Lisa Robie O’Brien and her husband, Kevin O’Brien, and sons Peter Robie and his wife, Marsha Barron Robie, and Christopher Robie and his wife, Rachel Robie. He also leaves four beloved grandchildren, Sophie Robie, Noah Robie, Samuel Robie and Molly Robie, all of North Hampton. He will be lovingly remembered by two stepsons, Jeff Lines and John Lines of Meredith, and stepdaughter Jennifer Lines Beetle and her husband, Allan Beetle, of Laconia. Don was loved and will be dearly missed by Christine’s six grandchildren, Greg Lines, Abby Lines, Dylan Lines, Alyson Lines, Nicole Beetle and Kyle Beetle. He is also survived by his former wife and dear friend, Jane Robie of North Hampton; his sister-in-law, Ann Robie of Marblehead, Massachusetts; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and so many friends, all treasured by him.
Mr. Robie was predeceased by his father, Richard S. Robie, his mother, Helen Palmer Robie, and his brother, Richard Robie, all of Marblehead, Massachusetts.
Don was born on Nov. 15, 1937, in Boston, Massachusetts. He lived in Melrose, then later in Boston and Marblehead. Don was educated at Choate and, at the age of 15, had the opportunity to sail the Halifax Race as the youngest-ever participant at that time. Don graduated from the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School of Business.
He was commissioned in the U.S. Army (ROTC), serving two years.
Don worked for a number of years with his brother in family business ventures that included Robie Ford in Dorchester, Massachusetts, and the Castle in the Clouds in Moultonborough.
In 1970, Don moved his family to a farm in North Hampton. Upon arriving in the Seacoast, he fell in love with the town of Exeter and founded the Exeter Investment Company, which renovated and repurposed many old downtown Exeter buildings. Always with a vision of how to make things work and a commitment to leave spaces better than he found them, he was known about town for doing just that. Don’s first project was at the building that later housed the Loaf & Ladle. Favorite projects were the Green Bean building, along with the pocket park he created in front of it, and planting trees throughout downtown. His last and most cherished property was Kimball’s Island, called String Bridge.
In 1997, Don was honored as “Citizen of the Year” in Exeter for his contributions and presence in making Exeter a better place in which to live and work. He proudly served for many years on the board of directors at Exeter Hospital and as a trustee at the Congregational Church in Exeter, where he was still a member.
Don supported many causes and projects, helping so many people in countless ways. He was known as a kind and giving man of integrity; most of his help was done quietly and behind the scenes.
A true political junkie, Don thrived on political discourse and was a history buff. He adored and doted on his cat, Prudence, and was passionate about all animals.
As a "friend of Bill’s," Don had 33 years of sobriety and remained active in 12-step recovery until the end of his life. In his last years, he learned to meditate and found himself part of a spiritually fulfilling group of friends who have been incredibly loving to him.
To know Don Robie was to be his friend and walk in the company of a unique man of depth and breadth. He believed in worthy causes and in the essential goodness of people. He tried to make a difference and would hope to be remembered as always trying to do the right thing.
Contributions in his memory may be made to the Hyder Family Hospice and the National Kidney Foundation.
There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, May 11, at 2 p.m. at the First Congregational Church of Exeter, 21 Front St.
