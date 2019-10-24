MEREDITH — Donald “Donnie” S. Newton, 74, of 323 Meredith Neck Road, died peacefully at home in his sleep on Oct. 21, 2019.
Donnie was born on Oct. 25, 1944, in Laconia, the son of the late Malcolm and Vivian (Bailey) Newton. Donnie went to Laconia schools and then went to work in construction before he worked for L.M. Pike and Sons, paving, for many years where he perfected his skill as a roller operator for which he was very proud.
Donnie loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing, camping, and hunting, to name a few. He also was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and had a passion for doing jigsaw puzzles which he would glue together and frame as gifts for his friends. He also was very clever with his mechanic skills and got pleasure out of fixing different things for everyone. In his later years, he enjoyed visiting with his relatives and going to Maine to stay with his son for days so he and his dog, Lucky, could relax and enjoy the outdoors.
Donnie is survived by his inseparable dog, Lucky; his only son, Donald W. Newton of Biddeford, Maine; and two daughters, Tammy Desrosiers of Biddeford, Maine, and Bobbi-Jo Turcotte of Belmont. Also surviving him are two brothers, Stanley M. Newton of Belmont and Ralph E. Newton of Dover, New Jersey; three sisters, twin sister Donna S. Gilbert of Chichester, Priscilla M. Lachance of Belmont, and Linda Cournoyer of Gilmanton; eight grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Donnie was predeceased by his sister, Sylvia.
With respect to Donnie’s wishes, there will be no calling hours and there will be a private gathering of his family on Nov. 3.
If you’d like to express condolences, please send to his daughter, Tammy Desrosiers, at 64 Breton Avenue, Sanford, ME 04073.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.