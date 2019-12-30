MOULTONBOROUGH — Donald Richard Boulia, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend, extraordinary businessman, fisherman, and sportsman, passed in peace on Dec. 27, 2019, at his home on the shore of Lake Winnipesaukee, after a lengthy illness. He was cared for lovingly in his final days by his wife, Janet, daughter Cathy, his sons Steve and Bill, and his brother-in-law, Bill Foucher.
Don, born March 21, 1934, was raised and lived in Nashua for most of his life, graduating from Nashua High School in 1951.
Shortly after graduating, he enlisted in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict and served most of his duty in Germany.
After returning, he worked for the Second National Bank in Nashua and married Janet in January 1956.
He joined Highland Tool Company in 1958 and, through his hard work and innate business skill, became a partner in 1964 and sole owner and CEO in 1983. In addition, he was the president of Eastman Realty in Nashua.
Don and Janet later made their permanent home in Moultonborough.
He was very active in church and civic affairs as a member of St. Christopher’s Church in Nashua and St. Charles Borromeo in Meredith, as well as being a lifelong member of Elks, the New Hampshire Machining Association, the American Institute of Banking, and the Nashua Country Club, and he was past treasurer of the Young Businessmen’s Club of Nashua.
An avid hunter and fisherman, Don belonged to the Winnipesaukee Sportsman Club, the Nashua Fish and Game Club, and was a past treasurer of the Nashua Fly Casters Club.
Don and Janet wintered at their home in Bonita Springs, Florida, for many years, but Don was sure to be back each February for the Winnipesaukee Ice Fishing Derby, hosting a dazzling fireworks display on the ice on the Saturday night of the derby, and to snowmobile with friends and family.
The winter months would find him in the warm waters of the Everglades or Key West, or bass fishing on Lake Okeechobee with Captain Denny Nelson, Bill Hickman, and Captain Larry. On Winnipesaukee, he caught and released many trout with his friend, John Hebeisen. With his Canadian guide and friend Andre Verville, he fished in the remote areas of Quebec and the Arctic. Always in good humor, he and Andy formed L’Association des Chasseurs et Pecheurs des Etats Unis aux Canada together with their blow-up doll named Jan after their two wives, and then filmed their fishing cabin association meetings for all to enjoy later. Demonstrating his exceptional fishing skill, Don graduated Magna Cum Laude from Verville University.
And few are aware that he was the batboy for the very first U.S.-based integrated professional baseball team, the minor league Nashua Dodgers, that included catcher Roy Campanella, pitcher Don Newcombe, and manager Walter Alston.
Don is survived by his best friend and wife of 64 years, Janet Boulia; his son, Steve, and his wife, Tammy; his daughter, Cathy Donnell, and her husband, Dean; son Bill and his wife, Anne; five grandchildren, Meghan, Nick, Taylor, Hailey, and Blake; five great-grandsons, Aiden, Connor, Lucas, Deagan, and Beau; and his beloved dog, Natalie. He has many nephews and nieces and countless good friends.
The family would like to thank the dedicated staff of the Central New Hampshire VNA and Hospice for their exceptional home hospice care.
Visitation will be on Saturday, Jan. 4, at 10 a.m. at the St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 300 NH Route 25, Meredith, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. The Rev. Msgr. Gerald Belanger, pastor, will be the celebrant.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to Central New Hampshire VNA and Hospice, 780 N. Main St., Laconia NH 03246.
Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are assisting the family with their arrangements. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
