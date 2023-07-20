GILFORD — We’ve been charged with an impossible task; how does one fit so large a life into so small a space? We will do our best to represent our beloved Donald in a way that conveys the depth and breadth of his life. Donald Robert Kamens, 76, was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Nov. 12, 1946, to Philip and Gloria (Pomerantz) Kamens. He grew up in Upper Darby, Philadelphia, and spent summers with his family in Margate (Atlantic City), New Jersey, where he first learned to sail. For the rest of his life, Donald would love the sand, the sea and his sailboat.
Donald was graduated from Upper Darby High School in 1964. He went on to graduate from Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, in 1968, earning a bachelor’s degree in chemistry. Twice, he was elected student body president, in both his junior and senior years. Donald was also elected to the Black Pyramid Senior Honor Society, along with 17 others of his classmates. Donald went to Temple University Medical School in Philadelphia, where he received his medical doctor degree in 1972. He was the valedictorian of his graduating class, and was elected to Alpha Omega Alpha, the national honor society for medical school. He was subsequently accepted as an internal medicine resident at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri, then considered to be the most rigorous internal medicine residency in the country.
From St. Louis, Donald escaped to the mountains of Colorado, where he went into private practice. When he wasn’t seeing patients or delivering babies, he could usually be found on the ski slopes of his beloved Crested Butte Mountain, where he also served as the mountain doc. Eventually, Donald became one of the first physicians in the country to be certified as a specialist in emergency medicine. His career in emergency medicine took him from Denver, to Corpus Christi, to Jacksonville, where he taught at the University of Florida and practiced emergency medicine at St. Vincent’s Medical Center for over 30 years.
In addition to his work as an emergency physician, Donald became an expert in risk management and quality assurance, creating the first computer-based charting system in emergency medicine.
For his contribution to technology in emergency medicine, Donald received numerous awards from the American College of Emergency Physicians, including the Lifetime Achievement Award in Informatics (2003), and the Presidential Commendation for Outstanding Contribution to the Field of Emergency Medicine Informatics and Emergency Medicine Care (2007).
Upon retirement, Donald moved with his wife and family to the Lakes Region of New Hampshire, where he enjoyed kayaking, hiking, biking, and sailing in the summer, and skiing at Gunstock Mountain five days a week in the winter. His energy and enthusiasm colored everything he did, every day.
Donald was best known for his generosity, be it material, emotional or spiritual. He was always ready to help, was always on-call and ready to share his medical expertise with family and friends, and was perhaps one of the most capable people ever to walk the planet. His smile lit up the entire world — one could not help but feel happy at the sight of it. He also had an uncanny talent for making puns, which earned him countless eye rolls and groans.
More than anything in life, Donald enjoyed spending time with his family. He fully supported the endeavors of his wife and children, and encouraged them to follow their passions and dreams. If one of us wanted to learn to play an instrument, he’d make sure we had one on which to learn; if we wanted to ski or snowboard, he’d haul us off to buy equipment and set us up with lessons; where there was an interest in sailing, he’d take us out and show us “the ropes.”
In Jess, he nurtured a love of music and encouraged and supported her work in photography; in Sarah, he instilled a love for psychology and helping people; with Ben, he loved to discuss the nature of time/space/the universe; one of Laura’s earliest memories is of him reading “Horton Hears a Who” on their bedroom floor, engendering a lifelong love of reading; and in Jake’s case, he showed an adventurous young boy how to become a man (while still having fun). He was quick to give a pep talk, and the accomplishments of his children and grandchildren were a source of great joy for him. He was so loved, and he will be greatly missed by his family.
Donald served as an elder in the North Franklin congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses. His ministry included volunteer work in his local community. Donald continued to use his medical knowledge as a valued part-time remote staff member with Hospital Information Services at the World Headquarters of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
As one of Jehovah’s Witnesses, he had full faith in the Bible’s promise of a resurrection, and knew with certainty that he would fall asleep and wait to be awakened in the near future. The next thing he will know is health and joy, and he so looked forward to that day.
Donald fell asleep in death the evening of July 14, surrounded by his wife and children, listening to his favorite playlist.
Donald is survived by his wife of almost 25 years, Stora Montgomery Kamens; sons, Ben Kamens and his wife Rebecca (Palo Alto, California), and Jacob Hammond and his wife Ashley (Chicago, Illinois); daughters, Jessica Kamens (Rochester, New York), Sarah Kamens (Kansas City, Kansas), Paige Rice and her husband Adam (Saint Augustine, Florida), and Laura Dwyer and her husband Jon (Gilmanton); brother, Matthew Kamens and his wife Liz (Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania); 12 grandchildren: Ben, Jayda, Max, Adrienne, Lila, Grayson, Ellie, Eleanor, Adler, Savannah, Jack and Finn; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his nephew, Jacob Kamens.
There will be no calling hours.
A memorial service will be held on July 29, at 4 p.m.,. in the auditorium at Bow High School, 55 Falcon Way, Bow. A slideshow presentation will begin at 3:30 p.m.
We’d like to take this opportunity to thank the doctors, nurses and health care providers who tirelessly, compassionately and respectfully cared for Donald during his medical journey. You are so very appreciated and we will never forget you.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St. Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
