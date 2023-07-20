Donald R. Kamens

Donald R. Kamens 

GILFORD — We’ve been charged with an impossible task; how does one fit so large a life into so small a space? We will do our best to represent our beloved Donald in a way that conveys the depth and breadth of his life. Donald Robert Kamens, 76, was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Nov. 12, 1946, to Philip and Gloria (Pomerantz) Kamens. He grew up in Upper Darby, Philadelphia, and spent summers with his family in Margate (Atlantic City), New Jersey, where he first learned to sail. For the rest of his life, Donald would love the sand, the sea and his sailboat.

Donald was graduated from Upper Darby High School in 1964. He went on to graduate from Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, in 1968, earning a bachelor’s degree in chemistry. Twice, he was elected student body president, in both his junior and senior years. Donald was also elected to the Black Pyramid Senior Honor Society, along with 17 others of his classmates. Donald went to Temple University Medical School in Philadelphia, where he received his medical doctor degree in 1972. He was the valedictorian of his graduating class, and was elected to Alpha Omega Alpha, the national honor society for medical school. He was subsequently accepted as an internal medicine resident at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri, then considered to be the most rigorous internal medicine residency in the country.

