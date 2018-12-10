LACONIA — Donald R. Fortin, 80, of 18 Wilson Court, passed away Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Mountain Ridge Center, Franklin.
Donald was born on June 9, 1938, in Laconia, to the late Lionel Edward and Dorothy Lillian (Perry) Fortin. Donald was a lifelong resident of Laconia and was married to Janet Fortin of Laconia on Sept. 1, 1973. He was working full-time up until his passing.
Donald loved visiting family in Alaska and Colorado, reading books, and watching shows about military aviation history.
Donald is survived by his, son, Scott A. Fortin, and his wife, Amy, of Conifer, Colorado; two grandchildren, Sierra Fortin and Sydney Fortin of Conifer, Colorado; and a brother, Robert E. Fortin, of Anchorage, Alaska.
In addition to his parents, Donald was predeceased by his wife, Janet Fortin (Raymond).
There will be no calling hours.
A Memorial Service will be at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 15, at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Pleasent Street, Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.