Donald P. McLelland Sr., 85

WEBSTER — Donald “Don” Paul McLelland Sr., 85, of Call Road, passed peacefully into the arms of his Lord at home surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, Sept. 3.
Don was born in Bristol Connecticut, the son of the late Donald E. McLelland and Clara (Miaschietti) McLelland.
Don graduated in 1959 from General Motors Institute in Flint, Michigan, with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering. His illustrious career spanned several states and included multiple terms as a police commissioner in Bristol, Connecticut, as president and CEO of several successful businesses ranging from manufacturing, to consulting, to real estate in Connecticut and New Hampshire, and a multitude of elected offices in Belmont, including town administrator. He was often the one that was called to serve on boards that needed his expertise, wisdom and guidance. He was especially proud of the 20-plus years he served St. Joseph Parish in Belmont as the finance chairman.
Don is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 63 years, Merlyn (McCormack) McLelland. Together they had five amazing children, his daughter, Donna McLelland, his son, Donald McLelland Jr., his daughter, Debra Knowlton and her husband James, his daughter, Dawn Cilley and her husband Jon, and his son, David McLelland Sr. and his wife Stephanie. He was proud of his nine wonderful grandchildren, Aaron McLelland, Bryan McLelland and his wife Hope, Emily Knowlton-Moffett and her husband Andrew, Curtis McLelland and his wife Marissa, Kaylie Knowlton, David McLelland Jr., Brittany Cilley, Madison McLelland and Laura Cilley.
Don was an avid boater and lover of all things with a motor. His family often joked about his “magic garage” and its ability to house new cars. It was not unusual to go over for a visit to find a new car in there. Nothing gave him greater pleasure than being behind the wheel, whether on the road or on the water.
Don’s family will remember his unwavering faith and love for his family. He was the first to volunteer to help in any situation and could always be counted on for sage advice, kind words and helpful actions. While he and Merlyn only had five biological children, there are many others who considered him a father in their lives.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, Sept. 10, from 3 to 5 p.m., at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, Sept. 11, at 10 a.m., at St. Joseph Parish, 96 Main St., Belmont.
Graveside services will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Garfield Street, Laconia.
For those who wish, the family suggests donations be made in Donald’s memory to the Snow Foundation, P.O. Box 50224, Clayton, MO 63105.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services/603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.