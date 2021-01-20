MEREDITH — Donald Perley Blair, 71, of Meredith, NH died suddenly on January 4, 2021, at home.
Born in Manchester NH on February 25, 1949, he was the son of Kenneth and Dorothy Adrienne (Conroy) Blair. He graduated from Manchester Central High School in 1967 and Plymouth State College in 1971. After school he worked as a kitchen designer. He loved his dogs, hunting, and fishing.
Donald was predeceased by his parents; his brother, Steven; and his nephew, Jason Blair.
Family members includes brother ,John and his wife, Ann; nephew, Eric Blair; and cousins, Linda, Kevin, Steven, and Michael Conway.
The Mayhew Funeral Home and Crematorium are assisting the family. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
