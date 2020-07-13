BELMONT — Donald Lawrence Grant, 87, of Hoadley Road, peacefully passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at his home.
Donald was born in Meredith, NH, on May 2, 1933, son to the late Leland Harvey and Leona (Downs) Grant. He grew up in Lakeport and graduated from Laconia High School in 1952.
Donald enlisted in the United States Navy in 1952 and served until 1956. After attending basic training, he was stationed at Patuxent River, Naval Air Station in MD, VR1 Squadron.
In 1957, Donald began working for The Scott & Williams Company in the printing and photography department where early high-speed photography was being used. Donald also worked numerous second jobs including cooking fried clams at The Double Decker restaurant and creating moldings at Arwoods in Tilton. His printing experience led him to the NH State Prison, not by counterfeiting, but because he could work with anyone and was a good teacher. Donald retired, as he liked to joke, “after doing twenty years at the Prison.” During those years, he provided many men a new opportunity by learning a valuable trade. He retired in 1987 as the Prison Print Shop Manager. While working for the Prison, Donald helped start Chapter 1 of the State Employee Association and was elected its first President.
Donald loved creating and was a wonderful craftsman. Many who knew him, no doubt, have one of his sun-catchers, wooden helicopters, puzzles, or one of his magnificent stained-glass lamps. He loved creating these objects, but truly relished seeing the smiles on people’s faces when he gave them away.
Donald was also a gifted athlete. He grew up next to the tennis courts at Leavitt Park in Lakeport, where his slogan was, “If you wanted to play, you had to win.” He won many of those early games and eventually lettered in both basketball and tennis for Laconia High School. Donald also loved the game and challenges of golf, and became a frequent ball chaser at his favorite course, Den Brae in Sanbornton, where he was fortunate to play with his kids, son and daughter-in-law, grandkids, and many wonderful friends.
Donald loved the outdoors. He enjoyed caring for his property, cutting wood, and a fresh mowed lawn. In earlier days, Donald panned for gold on the Baker River in Warren, and camped with friends and family at White Lake Campground in Ossipee.
Additionally, Donald loved pets, music, embraced technology, could repair anything, was always tinkering, loved gardening, managing his wood lot, and was independent and self-sufficient. Mostly Donald loved being with others. He will be missed.
Surviving are his four children, Mark (Nancy) of Port Townsend, WA, Jason of Denver, CO, Laura (Tom) Wiggans of Seaford, VA, and Julia (Catherine Dumont) Chase of Northfield, NH; and nine grandchildren, Brittany and Amelia Grant, Emily, Ethan and Owen Wiggans, Teddy Grant, Wyleigh and Forrest Chase, and Caitlin Dumont.
Donald had the great fortune of becoming part of another family later in life with his dear friend, Barbara McLoud and her children, James (Carey) of Bedford, NH, Dale (Norma) of Leander, TX, Allie Sneirson (Richard) of Rye, NH, and Cathy McLoud of Laconia, NH. In addition to his parents, Donald was preceded in death by Nellie Mooney Grant, Barbara McLoud, his brother, Joseph, and sisters, Eleanor and Edna.
A Graveside Service will be held at Meredith Village Cemetery, Meredith, NH, at a later date.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial gift donations may be made in Donald’s honor to: American Legion Post 1 PO Box 494, Laconia, NH 03247.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH 03246, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
