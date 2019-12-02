NEW HAMPTON — The family of Donald John “Donnie” Drake, 70, sadly report the passing of their beloved father and grandfather on Nov. 28, 2019, at Concord Hospice House.
Donnie was the son of John Francis and Louise Barbara (Boynton) Drake, born in Laconia on Dec. 15, 1948.
Donnie was a lifelong resident of New Hampton who worked for Amtex and Sugarloaf Mountain Builders before owning and operating Don Drake’s Painting. He beautified many units in the Lakes Region with his painting and sheet rocking skills. Don employed friends and family, creating a lot of memories and closer bonds with them, throughout his time in the business.
Don was an avid fan of local racing, both dirt and asphalt, throughout his life. He was involved in the sport in any way he could be, from building cars with his brother, Steve, to sponsoring and supporting many local drivers. Don was at the races spectating as often as possible, cheering on his favorite cars.
Donnie is survived by his beloved children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren: Kim Royea, husband Pete, and two granddaughters; Dawn Welch, one granddaughter and three grandsons; Troy Drake, life partner Cindy, and two granddaughters; as well as six great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his parents; brother Stevie Drake; sisters Marjorie Hurd and Thelma Lovering; and son John Drake.
Calling hours will be on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Dupuis Funeral Home, 11 Hill Avenue, Ashland.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made to Central New Hampshire VNA and Hospice, 780 North Main St., Suite 1, Laconia, NH 03246.
For more information, go to Dupuisfuneralhome.com.
Don will be greatly missed by many, but is now healthy and on to his next adventure.
