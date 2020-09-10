TILTON — Donald Herbert Cox, 87, of Winter St., passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Sept. 9, at the New Hampshire Veterans Home.
Donald “Don” was born on April 12, 1933, in Laconia, the son of the late Herbert Cox and Lillian (Goss) Bass.
Donald was proud to serve his country in the U.S. Navy. While in the Navy, he met and married his wife Antoinette. They lived in Florida and had their first child. After Don’s time in the service, they moved back to Laconia to be close to family. When asked what was most important to him, Don always said "family." He provided for his family, sometimes juggling two or three different jobs. Some of these jobs included police officer, milk man and bartender at the Tavern Hotel. Late in the 1960s, he purchased Laconia Window Cleaning Service. Don’s relationship and engaging sense of humor with his customers was well known throughout the community. He was liked by all and will be remembered most for his infectious giggle. He resided with his family in Belmont on Cotton Hill Road, a home he built. He was known as the Mayor of Cotton Hill.
In Don’s spare time, if he wasn’t at his seasonal camp in York, Maine, he could be found in his garden tending to his beautiful flowers, bowling with his friends and family, or challenging an opponent to a hand of cards.
Don is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Antoinette (Martel); his daughters, Susan Bosiak and her husband Tom of Epsom and Sharon Smock-May and her husband AJ of Waterville, Maine; his sons, David Cox and his wife Paula of Norway, Maine, Michael Cox and his wife Diane of Belmont, and Mark Cox of Barrington; his grandchildren, Jennifer McGreevy and her husband David of Gilford, Paul Hebert and his wife Mary of Hopkinton, Shane Livingston and his wife Jen of Tilton, Melissa Smock and her fiance Greg Bartlett of Milton, Kimberly Prior and her husband Chris of Dover, Mark Hebert and his significant other Jackie Solomon of New York City, Timothy Cox of Belmont, Brittany Delahaye and her husband Ryan of Manchester and Tiffany Schirling and her husband Alex of Barrington; great-grandchildren, Nicayla, Callie, Colin, Jordan, Carson, Elijah, Cecelia, Brigham, Eliza, Aria and Owen. In addition to his parents, Don is predeceased by his brother, Clayton Cox and his sister, Virginia (Cox) Arnold.
The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the staff at the New Hampshire Veterans Home for the outstanding care that Don received in the last years of his life.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, Sept. 15, at 11:30 a.m., at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen.
Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, social distancing is strongly encouraged and face coverings will be required.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations be made in Donald's name to the New Hampshire Veterans Home, 139 Winter St., Tilton, NH, 03276.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
