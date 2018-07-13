WALLINGFORD, Conn. — Donald N. Hentz, 93, died on July 8, 2018, at Masonicare Health Center in Wallingford.
He was the husband of the late Audrey Starbranch Hentz for 66 years, living most of his life in West Haven.
He was born in New Haven on April 16, 1925, son of the late Roy and Lillian Nelson Hentz.
Donald was a WWII veteran, serving in the Navy Seabees in the South Pacific.
He retired in 1987 from SNET after 39-plus years.
Donald is survived by his daughter, Barbara (Paul) Cran of Branford, and his son, Douglas Hentz of Meredith, New Hampshire. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Erica Lindblad and her fiancé, Chris deJongh, of Florida, Douglas Lindblad and his fiancé, Ashley Smith, of South Carolina, Alexis Cran of Branford, Maura (John) Linsao of California, Taryn Hentz of Maine, and Trevor and Max Hentz of Meredith, New Hampshire.
He was predeceased by his brother, Leroy (Doris) Hentz.
Donald was a devoted UCONN girls’ basketball fan; an avid reader and loved woodworking, making Christmas ornaments and other items for his grandchildren and the church fair.
His heart was always at Lake Winnipesaukee, and he enjoyed many summers there with family and friends.
Donald was a parishioner at Bethesda Lutheran Church in New Haven, and was active in their Doubles Club and annual Christmas Fair.
Our thanks to his caregivers at Masonicare Ramage 4, especially, Jo, Marisol, May, Florence, Barbara, Lisa, and Miguel; and Cindy and Fran of Hospice for your support.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, Aug. 17, at 11 a.m. at Bethesda Lutheran Church, New Haven. Burial will be private. The family will greet friends prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church on Aug. 17. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bethesda Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 305 Saint Ronan St., New Haven, CT 06511.
Arrangements are with Beecher & Bennett, 2300 Whitney Avenue, Hamden. To send a condolence, please see www.beecherandbennett.com.
