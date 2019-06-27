FRANKLIN — Don Eastman passed away on June 19, 2019, at work, in his hometown of Franklin, at the age of 49 years young. He is sorely missed by his beloved wife, Sara, and their rescue cat, "Miss Poppy," who was as well-loved as three-legged Ilene before her, and Thomas before that.
My dear sweet Don,
light of my life,
Miss Poppy's Cat-Dad:
You used to enjoy
Brushing Miss Poppy lightly,
Yes, lightly, my big strong man,
And Certified Tow Master;
All the while telling her,
"I am making you look pretty."
Don, my snuggle-bug and play-buddy,
I miss you beyond measure.
Don leaves behind his distraught family: parents Allen and Carol Davis of Franklin; his brother, Jeremy; Jeremy's wife, Sarah; their daughter, "Lexi," and other extended family; and last, but far from least, his brother, Joey, whom he loved spending time with every Saturday. He also leaves behind Sara's sister, Molly, of southern New Hampshire, who received from her sister a brother, dearer than she ever could have imagined. Also left are Sara's parents, Paul and Joanna Aldrich of Campton, who received a "son" they'll miss forever. Don was looking forward to pizza with Paul on the weekend. He'd have been happier still to know he was needed to help build a ramp!
Donny, who loved unconditionally, was respected and loved in return by so many absolutely wonderful friends, neighbors, first responders, and people in his daily world. Don was always eager to help or have a friendly chat. An extra-special "Good-Bye" from him goes to Cecil, Stephanie and Bella Thompson, and their extended family.
Don, we are all SO darn sorry you are not still here. You didn't do anything wrong!
Final arrangements were attended by immediate family on June 24.
