MEREDITH — Donald “Don” E. Lewis of Meredith died early Tuesday morning, March 19, 2019, after a long struggle with cancer. He was 83 years old.
Don was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, on Feb. 24, 1936. He was the second of three children of the late Mildred Wheeler and Clyde Lewis.
In 1942, the family moved to Brattleboro, Vermont, and he received his schooling there. Upon graduation, he joined the United States Air Force and served his country for six years. He was stationed at Opheim Air Station in Montana, where he repaired aircraft and worked on some of the first early-warning radar systems.
After separation from the service, and a brief four years with his family in New Hampshire, Don returned to settle out west in Montana in 1966. He remained in Opheim and Landusky for the next 20 years, taking in the splendor of the mountains. He worked for the Pegasus Gold Mining Corporation in their silver and gold mines as well as operating a small ranch.
Don finally traveled east for good in 1986 and purchased a parcel of land in Meredith. He worked for Annalee Dolls until his retirement.
He volunteered with the Meals on Wheels program and was always willing to help others in need.
He joined the Meredith Congregational Church and continued his work of putting others before himself. He was especially fond of helping those less fortunate.
Don loved the land, plants, and animals. He tended to all with love and care. He bore his final illness with bravery, good cheer, and without complaint. Though not famous, rich, or notorious, Don was a decent and accomplished man who will be missed greatly.
Don is survived by his sister, Marcia Nadeau, and her sons, Preston Davis, Neilsen Davis, and Christopher Davis; and his sister-in-law, Irene Lewis, and her sons, Todd Lewis and Mark Lewis. He is also survived by many great-nieces and -nephews.
There will be no calling hours.
A Memorial Service will take place at Don's Church, Meredith Congregational Church, 4 Highland St., Meredith, NH 03253, on Saturday, March 30, at 11 a.m. All are welcome to attend.
There will be a private burial at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in Don’s name to the Meredith Congregational Church, 4 Highland St., Meredith, NH 03253; or the New Hampshire Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia, NH 03247.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
