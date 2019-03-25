BRISTOL — Donald E. Kimball, 81, died Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia after a period of declining health.
He was born in Melrose, Massachusetts, the son of Everett and Mildred (Smith) Kimball. A three-sport high school athlete, he competed in baseball, basketball, and football. As a Wakefied High Hall of Famer, his free-throw record in basketball still stands.
After graduating from Wakefield High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and, following his discharge, he attended Bentley School for Accounting. He worked over his career as an accountant/comptroller with Slumberland, GMI Asphalt, and Baron Abramson, Inc.
Don and his family moved to Bristol in 1975 from Wakefield, Massachusetts, where he became active in the local community. He coached Little League baseball, was a former member of the Bristol Rotary Club, and a former member of the Bristol Budget Committee.
He was a fan of all the New England sports teams; however, his favorite was the Boston Bruins. The Bruins recognized him in 2003 for having held season tickets for over 45 years, the longest active at that time.
Donald also enjoyed gardening in the summer months and sharing his bounty with family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Kathaleen “Kathy” (Prendergast) Graham, of Bristol; two children, Edward “Ted” Kimball and his wife, Sharon, of Medfield, Massachusetts, and Tina Kimball of Bristol; two step-children, Laurie Graham of Sanbornton and David Graham and his wife, Kathy, of Pelham; two grandsons, Ethan and Adam Akerman; and many nieces and nephews.
There will be no calling hours.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Grace Chapel of Holy Trinity Parish, 2 West Shore Road, Bristol, on Saturday, March 30, at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the charity of one’s choice.
Emmons Funeral Home of Bristol is assisting with arrangements.
