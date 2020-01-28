NORTHFIELD — Donald David “Joe” Jameson, of Northfield, passed away peacefully on Jan. 23, 2020, at the Concord Regional Hospice. He was 83 years old.
Donald was born Aug. 26, 1936, in Pembroke, to the late Celine (née Forcier) and Howard Jameson. One of eight children, he grew up on his parents’ farm in Hooksett. He attended Hooksett Village Elementary School and graduated from Concord High School in 1955 before enlisting in the United States Navy.
He received communications training at Naval training centers in Bainbridge, Maryland, Norfolk, Virginia, Long Beach, California, and San Diego, California, before being deployed aboard the USS Los Angeles in the Pacific. Later he was sent to Saigon to serve on the Navy’s Management Assistance Advisory Group during the Vietnam War. He was then transferred to Hawaii and, in 1961, Donald was promoted to Chief E-7, becoming one of the youngest Chiefs in the Navy.
In the summer of 1963, while on leave back home, Donald met and married Pauline Delia Lafond. The ceremony took place on July 22, 1963, in Hooksett, and shortly thereafter, he was sent back overseas, with Pauline following a few months later to begin their new lives together in the Philippines. In 1966, they returned to Bainbridge, Maryland, where he taught at “B” School at the same Naval training center where he had received his own training 11 years prior. In June 1969, he received his next assignment, in Okinawa, Japan, but this time, when they left, they had their young daughter in tow. In 1972, Donald and Pauline, their daughter, and newly born son returned to the U.S. for his final assignment, at Fort Monmouth, New Jersey, before retiring as a Radioman Master Chief (RMCM) E-9 in 1975 after 20 years of service with the Navy.
During his military service, Donald received the following honors: Joint Services Commendation Medal, Secretary of the Navy Commendation for Achievement Medal, Navy Good Conduct Medal (5), Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, and Republic of Vietnam Military Unit Citation & Gallantry Cross.
While serving in the Navy, Donald received an associate’s degree and bachelor’s degree in Communications from New York Institute of Technology. Later he earned his MBA from the Southern New Hampshire University.
After his military service, Donald continued to support the U.S. Government and military by working as a communications and systems engineer. He designed, oversaw the instillation, and conducted trainings of communications systems at military bases and aboard vessels in locations ranging from Germany and Iceland to Saudi Arabia and Alaska.
Donald was a member of the FRA for over 30 years; a lifetime member of VFW Post 1698 in Franklin; and a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 49 in Northfield. He was an avid traveler, photographer, and coin collector, and one of his life’s pleasures was being on a lake, fishing.
Donald is survived by his wife, Pauline, of Northfield; daughter Darlene and son-in-law Frank of Northfield; son Christopher of Washington, D.C.; granddaughters Rachael of Meredith and Crystal of Northfield; great-grandson Colby; sisters Joanne, Pat, Doris, and Marie; and beloved pets Daisy and Bella.
He was also preceded in death by his son, David; brothers Herbert and Wayne; and sister Lillian.
A military memorial service with U.S. Navy Honors will take place at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, at the Chapel of the New Hampshire State Veterans’ Cemetery in Boscawen. There will be a Celebration of Life at the American Legion Post 49 in Northfield following the memorial service.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Concord Regional Hospice for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Concord Regional Hospice (https://www.crvna.org/donate).
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information, go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
