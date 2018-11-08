GILFORD — Donald Chandler Harpell, resident of Gilford, passed away Nov. 6, 2018, at home, surrounded by loving family.
Don was born June 11, 1936, to the late Lorraine and Carl Harpell in Springfield, Massachusetts.
Don graduated from the University of Massachusetts-Amherst in 1960 and shortly after enjoyed some traveling as he worked for the Redwood Association of California. Don spent many years working for Independent Nail in Bridgewater, Massachusetts. Don, a big-hearted fellow, enjoyed helping manage his wife’s daycare business. Connie’s Kids all knew him as “Big Don”. He valued his family and his community very much.
Don will be sadly missed by his son, Donnie Harpell, his wife, Alycia Harpell, and his daughter, Katie Greenwood; his grandchildren, Kieran Harpell, Kayla Harpell, and Devynn Greenwood; his sister, Diane Budde; and nieces Karen and Erika Budde.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 52 years, Connie Harpell.
Calling hours will be Tuesday, Nov. 13, from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Harpell residence, 43 High View Circle, Gilford, NH 03249.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
