GILMANTON — Donald C. Leclair, 60, of 16 Malecite Lane, died on July 20, 2019, in his home, surrounded by his family.
Donald was born Aug. 7, 1958, in Lowell, Massachusetts, to the late Roger and Gloria (Bettencourt) Leclair.
Donald worked in plaiting for Lockheed Sanders and was an avid hunter.
Donald is survived by his daughter, Amy Leclair of Concord; son Ross Leclair of Belmont; granddaughter Olivia Leclair; brother David Leclair of Laconia; sister Deborah Loureiro of Belmont; three nieces; and four nephews.
Calling Hours will be on Saturday, July 27, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wilkinson-Beane Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance. A Funeral Service will follow on Saturday, July 27, at 1 p.m., also at the Funeral Home.
Private burial will be at a later date.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
