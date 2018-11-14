BELMONT — Donald "Don" Bradford Irvin, 69, former sergeant for the city of Laconia Police Department, died at home on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, surrounded by family, after a lifelong battle with diabetes.
Don was born on Sept. 30, 1949, in Lowell, Massachusetts, the son of Ernest W. and Dorothy M. (Adams) Irvin, formerly of Chelmsford, Massachusetts, and Laconia. He went on to graduate from Chelmsford High School and then Mount Wachusett Community College and Lowell State (UMass-Lowell), with a degree in English.
Upon graduation, he chose to follow in the footsteps of his grandfather, Donald F. Adams, Chelmsford, Massachusetts, who was killed in the line of duty in 1927. In 1973, he joined the Derry Police Department, and in 1977 became an inspector for the Wolfeboro Police Department, serving until 1983. He proudly served as the commandant of the NH Police Academy in 1983-1986, and later joined the City of Laconia Police Department, retiring as a sergeant.
Don enjoyed spending time at home with family, loving his dogs, watching westerns, riding motorcycles and spending free time at Newfound Lake and Wells, Maine. An avid reader, he particularly enjoyed historical novels, biographies and fiction.
Don is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Marsha (Wells) Irvin, of Belmont; two sons, Christopher and Jeffrey Irvin; his daughter, Rachel, and her husband, Randy Fisher; and two wonderful grandchildren, Braden and Gavin Fisher.
He was predeceased by his parents, his godson, Joshua Villemaire, and his aunt, Millie Adams.
Calling Hours will be on Monday, Nov. 19, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home,164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
A Funeral Service will follow calling hours at 4 p.m., also at the Funeral Home.
Private burial at Pine Ridge Cemetery, Chelmsford, Massachusetts, will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes (JDRF), 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004; to the American Heart Association, 2 Wall Street, No. 104, Manchester, NH 03101; or to a charity of one's choice.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
