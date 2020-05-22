HUDSON, Florida — On Tuesday, May 12, 2020, Donald A. Read Sr. passed away at the age of 82 at the Bayonet Point Hospital in Hudson, Florida.
Donald was born June 11, 1937, in Northfield, NH to Lewis D. and Pauline (Guyer) Read. He was a longtime resident of Northfield, NH, and a graduate of the Tilton-Northfield High School in 1956. He met Bonita and fell in love. They were married in 1957.
Donald entered the National Guard for 9 years from 1954 to 1963 where he earned the rank of Corporal. He was employed at Arwood Corporation in Northfield until his retirement in 1999 and had a passion for golf. Donald was a 50+ year member at Den Brae Golf Course and after retirement worked there “part time.” He used to say he would mow on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and Tuesday and Thursday. He had a passion for golf and loved to work on clubs and had many hobbies. An avid snowmobiler for years, he made many trips north, sometimes riding to Pittsburg, NH, from Sanbornton. Eventually moving to Florida full time, Donald enjoyed the house in Port Richey as well as the company of his wife Bonnie.
Donald was predeceased by parents Lewis and Pauline Read and his brother Earl Read.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years Bonita (Caldwell) Read; sisters Elaine Brault of Lewiston, ME, Norma Nelson of Duluth, GA, and Gayle Colby of Hendersonville, NC; sons Donald Jr. and wife Kathy, Christopher and wife Amy, and son Timothy; and four grandchildren, Jessica, Sam, Chelsea and Lucas.
There will be a Celebration of Life in New Hampshire to follow later this summer and all are welcome to attend. Those wishing may make memorial contributions in memory of Donald to the American Diabetes Association at 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202, or by phone 1-800-DIABETES.
