Donald A. Perkins, 94

CONCORD — Donald Alfred Perkins, 94, of Pleasant Street, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by the love of his family on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
Donald was born on June 24, 1928, in Manchester, the son of Alfred and Blanche (Bonnin) Perkins.
Donald served in the U.S. Navy as a Yeoman for four years. Upon being honorably discharged from the Navy, Donald repaired typewriters at Charles C. Rogers before he went on to open his own repair service in Laconia, which he owned and operated until retirement. Even into his 90s, Donald was known for sending birthday and Christmas cards sealed in an envelope with his signature “typed” address. This tradition will be greatly missed.
To live 94 years, one has the opportunity to live a lot and also, love a lot. Donald was married to his wife, Marion for 34 years. Donald lost his wife far too early in life, but spent his time fulfilling his love of travel. It was then that he met his life partner, Mary Martin, with whom he spent his remaining years adventuring with; loving and living each day as a witness to the life that the other led.
Never being one to sit still for long, Donald always had a trip planned; something new and exciting waiting on the horizon. Perhaps that’s the secret to living 94 years — Wonder Lust. Always seeking something new; always set in motion. That’s when he seemed the happiest… when he was wrapped up in the vastness of the ocean, cruising across the seas.
Aside from travel, Donald enjoyed spending time with his family, of which has grown quite a bit over the past seven years. Donald became a Great Papa in 2015, and enjoyed 3 beautiful great-grandchildren before he passed. And through the art of technology and genealogy, Donald’s family tree grew by two more children; a son, Clifton and a daughter, Barbara. Their genetics are undeniably Perkins and were a gift they are to Donald and his title of Father.
Donald is survived by his life partner of 14 years, Mary Martin; his daughters, Donna Perkins and her husband John Muise Jr., Lu-Ann Perkins Sanborn and her partner Dwight Blake, Shari Plourde and her husband Michael, and Barbara Douglas and her husband Mac; his son, Clifton Vachon and his wife Deborah; eight grandchildren; Nick, Owen, Ethan, Jessica, Lindsey, Danielle, Cortney, and Clifton III; and five great-grandchildren, Nora, Calvin, Paisley, Zachary and Lily. In addition to his parents, Donald is predeceased by his wife, Marion (Morin) Perkins; and his sister, Lorraine Perkins.
Calling Hours will be held on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, from noon to 2 p.m., in the Carriage House at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH 03246.
Burial will take place in the spring at Bayside Cemetery where Donald will be laid to rest aside his wife, Marion.
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation in Donald’s name to the American Heart Association, 300 5th Ave., Boston, MA 02451-8750.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
