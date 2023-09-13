Donald A. Baldinelli, 83

Donald A. Baldinelli, 83

TILTON — Donald “Don” Anthony Baldinelli, 83, died peacefully at the New Hampshire Veterans Home in Tilton, on Saturday, Sept. 9. He was the beloved husband of the late Claire Ellen (Brandle) Baldinelli, with whom he shared 36 years of marriage prior to her passing.

Donald was born in Boston, Massachusetts, on Dec. 17, 1939, and was the son of the late Armand R. and Emma Rita (Rose) Baldinelli. He proudly enlisted in the United States Air Force on October 31, 1957, and served his country during the Vietnam War until he was honorably discharged. Following his discharge, he continued to serve in the United States Army Reserves until 1966. He was stationed in Japan and Korea during his military career, and he was employed as an electrician. He continued his trade following his discharge, working at Raytheon. Soon after, he decided to set off and become self-employed as an electrician. He also owned and operated a dive shop where he also taught lessons.

