Donald A. Baldinelli, 83

TILTON — Donald “Don” Anthony Baldinelli, 83, died peacefully at the New Hampshire Veterans Home in Tilton, on Saturday, Sept. 9. He was the beloved husband of the late Claire Ellen (Brandle) Baldinelli, with whom he shared 36 years of marriage prior to her passing.
Donald was born in Boston, Massachusetts, on Dec. 17, 1939, and was the son of the late Armand R. and Emma Rita (Rose) Baldinelli. He proudly enlisted in the United States Air Force on October 31, 1957, and served his country during the Vietnam War until he was honorably discharged. Following his discharge, he continued to serve in the United States Army Reserves until 1966. He was stationed in Japan and Korea during his military career, and he was employed as an electrician. He continued his trade following his discharge, working at Raytheon. Soon after, he decided to set off and become self-employed as an electrician. He also owned and operated a dive shop where he also taught lessons.
In his later years and while residing at the New Hampshire Veterans Home, he served as the sergeant-at-arms and was also a member of the Veterans of the AM Post and also belonged to the Shriners of NH.
Donald is survived by his two sons, Tony L. Baldinelli and his wife Barbara of Pepperell, Massachusetts, and Donald S. “Scott” Baldinelli of Winchester; his step-children, Lee Wilborg and his wife Susan J. of Greenville, and Susan E. Wilborg and her husband Derek Wasznicky of Ashby, Massachusetts; 11 grandchildren, Joshua Baldinelli, Ryan Baldinelli, Jesse Baldinelli, Nathan Baldinelli, Andrew Baldinelli, Ellen Wilborg, Katherine Wilborg, Erik Cady, Ivan Cady, Joshua McLeod and Jeremy McLeod; as well as many great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews; his brother, David Baldinelli; and his brother-in-law, Joseph Poirier, who is his sister’s husband.
In addition to his parents and his wife, Claire, he was predeceased by his brother, John “Jack” Rose; and his sister, Diane Poirier.
He will be remembered for his quick wit and sense of humor. His most cherished time was spent with his family, who he loved deeply.
Relatives and friends are invited to Don’s visitation on Monday, Sept. 18, from 5 until 7 p.m., at Rochette Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 21 Kinsley St., Nashua.
His graveside service and presentation of military honors will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 3 p.m., in the New Hampshire State Veteran Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Hwy, Boscawen. Meet at the cemetery.
