LOXAHATCHEE, Florida — Donal A. Fisher Jr. of Loxahatchee, formerly of Fort Pierce, Florida, and West Centre Harbor, New Hampshire, died on Sept. 17, 2019, at age 89, in the comfort of his home, with his daughter and granddaughter by his side and cat Lola at his feet.
He was born to Donal A. Fisher Sr. and Elizabeth (Betty) on March 22, 1930, in Brooklyn, New York.
He was predeceased on Sept. 18, 2002, by his wife, Mary, and by his sister, Merle Lundstrom of Walnut Creek, California.
He leaves behind his daughters, Dawn of Erie, Pennsylvania, and Marisa (and husband Showkat Kazi) and their children, Elise and Grant, all of Loxahatchee.
He was raised in Hollis, New York, and received a Certificate in Accountancy for Business from Parkard Junior College, when he was drafted into the U.S. Marine Corps in 1951, being honorably discharged from the USMCR in 1959.
Sailmaking was his family’s trade, passed down through many generations. He worked at his grandfather’s business at S.J. Fisher Inc. in lower Manhattan, New York, then his father’s business, Alan-Clark, also in New York, New York, until he opened his own business, Fisher Canvas Company in Port Washington, Long Island, New York.
He moved his family to Bradford, New Hampshire, in 1970 after renovating a sap house into a home along a river where his family previously spent summer vacations, and in 1972, he moved to the Lakes Region where he worked for several companies, including Gilford Marina, Golden Rod Upholstery, Color Shed, local marinas, and boat yards via his home workshop in West Centre Harbor. He was very creative, making large canvas (ice) tote bags, custom seat cushions, tonneau, windshield, computer covers and more.
He retired in 1993, moving to Fort Pierce in 1995, and then moved to Loxahatchee to live with his daughter and her family in 2008.
Don loved animals — there were always rescued cats and dogs around his homes. Felines Fiona, Wally, and Lola, as well as canines Owen, Olivia, Elliot, and Cricket were a great comfort and source of enjoyment. He enjoyed boating, fishing, bowling, and dining out with family and friends — his favorite restaurants were Mame’s, Church Landing, Out of Bounds, Olive Garden, and Red Lobster. He was thoughtful, helpful, kind, sincere, and honest — and always had a pleasant attitude, bringing a smile to everyone when wishing them a good day.
We would like to thank the comfort care team, Nurse Kris and staff of Vitas Hospice, for their help.
Services will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Don’s name to your local no-kill animal shelter or Humane Society.
