LACONIA — Dona Jean Heath, 71, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, after a brief illness.
She was born on Dec. 27, 1946, in Ojai, California, to Marshall and Emma Bonham. The youngest of eight children, she was born strong and stubborn, as so many were after the Depression, and that was how she proudly lived her very vibrant life.
Dona was a kind, loving spirit who loved making children laugh, exotic animals, the ocean, dancing, and exploring many hobbies to fill her spare time, such as gardening, quilting, thrifting, swimming, and caring for her beloved dog Otis, as well as many fish, cats, and birds through the years.
Dona was always working on projects within her home, constantly self-renovating and up to something; a true do-it-herself woman. She always found a way and the spirit to do so was something she was proud to have passed on to her children. Her family loved her for the feisty, talkative, loving woman she was proud to be and she loved them with her whole heart, and throughout her life always tried her best to give them the lives they deserved. Her greatest joy was the time she spent with grandchildren in her later years. She will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure to know her.
Dona was preceded in death by four sisters, Rosalie Stufflebeam, Renee Powell, Cleta Manes, and Lois Simonson.
She is survived by her sons, Robert Heath of Florida and William Heath Sr. of Maine; daughter Adriana Holgate of Laconia; as well as sister Billy Marie Groce of California; and her two brothers, Dan Bonham of California and Melvin Bonham of Oregon. She was well-loved and will be missed by many nieces, nephews, and grandchildren, as well as great-grandchildren.
There will be no calling hours or service, per her wishes, and Dona's ashes will be scattered in one of her favorite places at a later date — as she wished to return "home" by her sunny and warm Pacific Ocean.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.