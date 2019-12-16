GILMANTON — Domenic Anthony DiRosa Jr. of Gilmanton passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, at his home, on the evening of Dec. 11, 2019, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's disease and more recently lung cancer.
His story begins on Oct. 6, 1953, in Chelsea, Massachusetts, the middle of three sons, though his father’s namesake. While he grew up in a different era, family was always a priority. Dom was a standout athlete at Austin Preparatory School.
He found great professional success working with people, in the automotive service industry primarily. He loved people and people loved him. Looking back, he was really an entrepreneur at heart, fulfilling a lifelong dream in opening Domenic’s Deli in Laconia. There and everywhere Dom dealt in the currency of love.
Even after just meeting him, one would immediately come away with clear understanding of the special guy he was. While he loved Harleys, his Patriots, Red Sox, Bruins and Celtics, a good concert, and time on Martha’s Vineyard, there was nothing more in life that he loved than his family; the sun rose and set with Linda, Danielle, and James Rocco for him. “Papa” quickly added Caroline and Charlotte to that list.
And how he loved his friends! If you were ever fortunate to attend one of his summer backyard cookout bashes you know that he could throw a fun party. He was a kind soul, generous, loyal, loving, and selfless. There is no limit to what he would do to help a friend. The most valuable of gifts Dom was ever to give was that of presence, that time spent together, whether a meal, motorcycle ride, trip, cookout, or family get-together.
While the family is broken at his loss, they take some small measure of solace in Dom’s perpetual legacy. No doubt, we all will speak his name often, laugh as we recall stories involving him and just pause for a moment to reflect on what a great man he was. Dom, and his loving spirit, remain with us all forever.
The family is especially grateful for the loving care shown by Lakes Region Visiting Nurse Association. Special thanks to Stefanie, Brenda, Marissa, Elaine, and Brittany. Also the kindness of Dr Rangelov, MD, his pulmonologist at LRGH.
Dom leaves behind his beloved wife, Linda (Moore); daughter Danielle and husband Charles Gallagher of St. Petersburg, Florida; granddaughters Caroline and Charlotte; son James Rocco of Bend, Oregon; brothers Robert of Boston, Massachusetts, and Paul and wife Karyn of Peabody, Massachusetts; nephews Michael and Devon; niece Ashley; and Aunt Mary and Uncle Bill Downey of Redding, Massachusetts; as well as many cousins who grieve his passing.
A Celebration of Life is planned for June 2020 at the DiRosa residence in Gilmanton and all are welcome to attend. Thereafter, his ashes will be spread on a motorcycle ride.
