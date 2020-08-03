BELMONT — Dolores Virginia “Dee Dee” Page went home to be with the Lord peacefully in her home on July 17, 2020 at the age of 85 years old. Her passing was beautiful, as she was surrounded by the love of her entire family.
Dolores was born on February 9, 1935, in Caribou, ME, the daughter of Jasper and Lima (Chase) Harmon. She was married to her high school sweetheart Bernard H. Page for 30 years and together they raised five children.
Coming from a very musical family, she loved singing, and performed in many choruses. She enjoyed the arts and had many talents and hobbies; some of which were sewing, painting, gardening, cooking, bird watching, serving others, and caring for the elderly... She worked at Blue Cross Blue Shield for 15 years. After retiring she started her own business called “Caring While Cleaning By Dee Dee“... She worked in the Taylor Community and with other private residents helping and caring for the elderly for many years. Her love for the Lord, her church family, and friends was evident throughout her life. She was a prayer warrior and loved sharing her faith with others. Of all the things she loved and enjoyed, nothing brought her more joy than being with her family. She has been a resident of the Lakes Region for over 50 years.
Dolores is survived by her sons, David N. Page and his wife Janice of Belmont, Kevin C. Page and his significant other, Anna Sammarco of Laconia, Bernard (Bob) Page and his wife Janine of Laconia; her daughter, Deborah A. Johnson and her husband Norman, of Belmont; her 15 grandchildren Megan Page, Tim Page, Kendra Guay, Kaitlyn Page, Nathan Boklund, Kristen Meyer, Erika Emerton, Jessica McSheffery, Bethanne Potter, Alyssa Bouwens, Tyler Twombly, Joshua Page, Erica Duncan and Seth Page; her 24 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; her daughter-in-law, Donna Page; her nieces: Gloria Wellman of Bangor ME, Stephanie Handy of Kokomo IN, Janice Orff of Epsom NH; and her nephews: Sam Fulton of Hope Mills NC, Howard Richard of Orlando FL, David Richard of Sarasota FL, Jay Halloran of Hampton NH, and Steve Halloran of Exeter NH.
In addition to her parents, Dolores is predeceased by her first husband, Bernard Page; her son, Curtis Page; her grandson, Benjamin Page; her niece, Carol Nicholson; and her sisters, Maxine Williamson, Avis Fulton, Lorraine Richards and Marie Halloran.
She leaves behind many beloved family and friends and she will surely be missed.
A Celebration of Life will be held in her honor at Real Life Church Laconia Foursquare in August, date to be announced.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to her church: Real Life Church Laconia Foursquare, 22 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
