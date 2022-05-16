Dolores M. Morrill, 87

LACONIA — Dolores Marie (Barreda) Morrill, 87, passed gently from this life on Sunday, February 6, 2022, in her Laconia home in the company of loving family and friends.
Dolores was born on January 10, 1935 in Boston, MA, to the late Elizabeth and Manuel E. Barreda.
She was a sister to George, Mary, and Giles, who predeceased her. She was survived by Arthur, her younger brother, to whom she was extremely close.
She was married to Francis C. Morrill Sr. who predeceased her after almost 65 years of marriage. She leaves behind their three children and their spouses, Deborah Perry and her husband Glen, Dawn Mastrogiacomo and her husband Paul, and Francis C. Morrill Jr. and his wife Priscilla.
She was “Nana” to Aubrey, Amanda, Bryant, Rachel, and Jamie. She was a great-grandmother to Carson.
She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews including Robert Barreda, his wife Angela, and their daughter Jacqueline Kai; her nephew, Edward Rogers, his wife Eileen, and their daughter Leigh who were always very close to her heart; and a dear friend, Carol Armstrong of Chelmsford, MA.
In addition to raising three children, Dolores worked many jobs outside the home. She retired from her job as secretary at the Parker School in Billerica in order that she and Frank could purchase and operate The Little Switzerland Cottages and Motel in Holderness. Together they ran their Squam Lake cottages for the next few years before retiring completely to their Opechee Lake home in Laconia. She and Frank traveled extensively with friends and enjoyed all that lake life had to offer them. For Dolores, it was a life that was bigger and better than she ever imagined.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, May 21, 2022 at the St. Andre Bessette Parish – Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia, NH.
Graveside services will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Laconia, NH.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Dolores' name may be made to the charity closest to your heart.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
