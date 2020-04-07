GILFORD — Dolores C. Cennamo, 85, of Irish Setter Lane, passed away on April 6, 2020, at Belknap County Nursing Home, Laconia.
Dolores was born Feb. 26, 1935, the daughter of the late Jim Costello.
Dolores worked at Kanthal Corp. in Bethel, Connecticut, as the accounting manager for many years.
She lived the later years of her life with her husband, John, in Florida. She enjoyed her shih tzu dog, Coors. She moved to New Hampshire to live with her son, John, his wife, Ann, and his family.
Dolores is survived by her son, John Cennamo, and his wife, Ann, of Gilford; her daughter, Jacqueline Souza, of Florida; and Elizabeth Rausa. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Caitlyn, Christopher, Jack, Nicholas, Rachel, and Sean, all of whom she was very proud.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, John Cennamo Jr.
The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of Belknap County Nursing Home and Central NH VNA and Hospice for the special care they gave Dolores. We would also like to acknowledge her close friends, Melissa Jette, Judy Wallis, and Carol Lionetta, for keeping up her spirits and sharing of themselves.
There will be no calling hours.
A Celebration of her life will be held privately by her family.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial donations in Dolores’ name be made to the Laconia Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
