Dina D. Repasy, 66

LACONIA — Dina Delilah (Moore) Repasy, 66, passed away peacefully at her home in Laconia on Friday, May 19.
Dina was born Nov. 16, 1956, in Laconia, to Clifford and Patricia Moore of Meredith.
After attending school at Inter-Lakes in Meredith, Dina set out on a path that was uniquely her own. Living and working for a time in Manchester and Boston, Massachusetts, she eventually returned home to the Lakes Region.
A voracious reader, supremely articulate, wickedly irreverent and with a flair for the dramatic, she always had a great story to tell. Intelligent, witty and delightfully one-of-a-kind was she.
Throughout her life’s journey, Dina was truly blessed with a vast group of loving and supportive friends. Dina loved you all and our family is especially grateful to Lynn Morrison, Jenny, Justin, Augie and Mari Thibeault, and Martha Hulsman for their generous spirits, constant companionship and unwavering support.
Our gratitude is also extended to the kind residents, staff and nurses at Sunrise House in Laconia, where she happily resided for the last few years.
We trust you are now in the company of the angels along with your grandmother, Francis, sister, Nancy and father, Clifford, who passed before you. We sincerely hope you have found peace dear Dina… daughter, sister, auntie and friend.
No calling hours are planned.
A small family gathering will be held at a future date.
A fitting tribute to Dina’s memory and love of reading would be to gift a book to a child, make a small donation to your public library, or support a literacy program in your community.
Thanks to Wilkinson Beane for their help with Dina’s final arrangements.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services/603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
